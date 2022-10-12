El Clasico: Huge response for La Ligas fan event in Mumbai

Bengaluru, October 12: The registration for fan screening of El Clasico to be organised by La Liga in Mumbai on October 16 reached full capacity in less than 24 hours after it was was opened for the fans.

The screening to attended by fans, La Liga partners and stakeholders, will be headlined by La Liga Ambassador, Patrick Kluivert.

"India has, time and again, shown it's love and passion for football and La Liga. I'm so happy to be coming back to experience the magic and action of El Clasico with the fans, and visit Mumbai for the first time. La Liga has planned an exceptional experiential that I'm looking forward to be a part of," said Kluivert.

The event will also feature exciting activities like trivia quiz, photo booths and more, where fans stand to win various La Liga merchandise.

The El Clasico clash between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, which is held twice in every La Liga season, is one of the most watched football clashes in the world.

The El Clasico rivalry is more than just a football game, it is a cultural phenomenon that unites fans across the globe.

Through this screening, the lucky fans from Mumbai will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch the match with the ex-Barcelona star, Kluivert and engage with the many exciting activities planned.

For fans at home, the match will also be telecast exclusively on Viacom18 network's Sports18 - 1 SD/HD and MTV SD/HD in English, and Sports18 Khel in Hindi. JioCinema will live-stream the game in multiple language feeds including English, Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali.

Iit will also be available in English on Voot from 7:45PM IST on October 16.

The iconic showdown has an all-new feel to it this year, with fresh squads and the world waiting with bated breath to see the Robert Lewandowski-Karim Benzema face-off.

The El Clasico experience in Mumbai will join the ranks of these monumental activations and be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans.