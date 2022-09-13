La Liga marquee fixture El Clasico to be available with Hindi commentary on Sports18 Khel channel

Bengaluru, September 13: The first El Clasico of La Liga's 2022-23 season to be held on October 16 will be broadcast with Hindi commentary on Sports18 Khel, Viacom18's free-to-air sports channel.

This is the for the first time that El Clasico commentary is available in Hindi since the partnership was inked in 2021.

The mega-fixture of the top tier of Spanish football featuring two of the world's biggest football clubs -- Real Madrid and Barcelona -- will also be available Sports18, MTV, VootSelect and JioTV platforms with the endeavour of making the league more accessible to fans across markets in India.

As one of the most iconic showdowns in global sports, the El Clasico is a highly anticipated fixture each year which pits two of the strongest clubs in Europe against each other. The stakes are high as the encounter signifies a history of passion, rivalry, strength, and dynamism which drives the teams and the fans to watch with bated breath.

Real Madrid currently stands at the top with 76 wins in the La Liga marquee fixture, but Barcelona follows closely with 73 in their bag. This years showdown will feature two new squads and fans are particularly looking forward to the Robert Lewandowski-Karim Benzema faceoff. Both the teams will put their strongest foot forward to establish dominance early on in the season.

With the match kicking off at Asia-focused times, it is one that Indian fans are looking forward to with excitement. Viacom18, LaLiga's official broadcaster in India, has come forward with several exciting programming initiatives to enhance the viewing experience.

The El Clasico will feature commentary in two languages: English and Hindi and will be available across a slew of platforms, including an FTA sports channel, Sport18 Khel to reach each and every fans across the continent.

La Liga India Managing Director Jose Antonio Cachaza, said, "Over the years, Indian fans have showed immense love for El Clasico, and we're excited to be working with Viacom18 to increase accessibility for this blockbuster fixture. El Clasico is more than just a football match, it's a cultural link that unites football fans across the world. The added offerings of Hindi commentary and free access to the match are certainly going to help us take La Liga to fans across markets in India."