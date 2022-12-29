Ben Seghir shows va-va-voom as Monaco teenager emulates Henry and Mbappe with brace

Monaco, December 29: Eliesse Ben Seghir followed in the footsteps of Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappe as he made an impactful league debut for Monaco on Wednesday (December 28).

The youngster was introduced halfway through Monaco's trip to Auxerre in their first Ligue 1 game following the World Cup and scored twice as the visitors ran out 3-2 victors at Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps.

An M'Baye Niang penalty for the hosts was cancelled out by Wissam Ben Yedder just before half-time, with Ben Seghir then scoring with a tidy finish from a tight angle 12 minutes after the break to put Monaco in front.

A Youssouf Fofana own goal levelled things again, before Ben Seghir struck with five minutes of normal time remaining to seal the points, coming in off the left flank and picking out the far side of the net with a gorgeous long-range strike.

At the age of 17 years and 10 months, Ben Seghir became the youngest player to score a brace in his first Ligue 1 match in the past 75 years and the first over that period to achieve this feat before his 18th birthday.

He also became the fifth-youngest player to score for Monaco in Ligue 1 behind Mbappe, Pietro Pellegri, Henry and reported Chelsea target Benoit Badiashile.

Further to that, Ben Seghir is now the second-youngest player to score a brace in the league for Monaco behind Henry, who did so in 1995 aged 17 years and eight months.