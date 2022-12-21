Emiliano Martinez mocks Kylian Mbappe in Argentina World Cup parade

Buenos Aires, December 21: World Cup-winning Argentina shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez has continued his beef with France forward Kylian Mbappe by mocking the PSG star during the victory parade.

The Argentina team's victory parade was forced to be airborne due to the huge crowds. And when on land, Martinez mocking Mbappe was very clear.

In a picture spread on Social Media, Martinez can be seen holding a baby doll with the French star's face on it. The Argentine held the doll aloft while standing next to Mbappe's PSG team-mate Lionel Messi as the pair celebrated Argentina's penalty shootout win against France.

Earlier during the dressing room celebration, the Argentina players danced around the dressing room after their triumph and they were all heard singing "a minute's silence for" in tandem, before leaving a gap for goalkeeper Martinez to shout: "For Mbappe who is dead!"

Mbappe-Martinez Beef History

This beef started when Mbappe said that European nations had an advantage at the World Cup over the South American sides as the quality of football in Europe is higher than in other areas around the world.

"The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League, for example," Mbappe said ahead of the Qatar 2022 final.

"When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, whereas Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That's why at the last World Cups, it's always the Europeans who win."

Martinez, meanwhile, hit back saying Mbappe doesn't know enough about the game and can not talk about football in South America without him playing in the continent.

"He doesn't know enough about football. He never played in South America. When you don't have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it. But it doesn't matter. We are a great team, recognised as such," Martinez said.

Martinez and Mbappe in Qatar 2022 Final

Martinez made a dramatic last-ditch save to keep Argentina hopes aliveand in the penalty shootout he saved an effort from Kingsley Coman to help La Albiceleste beat France 4-2 in the shootout. He ended the tournament as the Golden Glove winner.

Mbappe, meanwhile, put three goals past Martinez and also was successful in his spot kick. The Frenchman's hat-trick in fact took the match to penalties, helping France to comeback twice. He ended the tournament as the leading scorer with eight goals, winning the Golden Boot, but missed out on lifting his second World Cup title.