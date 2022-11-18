Englands Ramsdale says World Cup ball is great for goalkeepers, no comparison to Jabulani

London, Nov 18: England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is confident the World Cup ball will not join the list of controversies at Qatar 2022 – describing it as "better for goalkeepers" and dismissing any comparison to the much-criticised Jabulani.

The tournament will feature the Adidas Al Rihla ball, which Ramsdale has been involved in trialling given his club side Arsenal have a kit deal with the German manufacturer.

The 2010 tournament in South Africa featured criticism by a host of goalkeepers of the Jabulani ball, another adidas model, with Spain's Iker Casillas and Italy's Gianluigi Buffon among them.

That ball was defended by FIFA and its designers but has become a touchstone for measuring future World Cup balls against, and it was mentioned in England's press conference on Friday.

"That's obviously in the past and everything changes now," Ramsdale said. "We trained with it a couple of [England] camps ago, so we got used to it then, and obviously being with Arsenal, being Adidas, we've had time to test it as well for FIFA, so I've had quite a lot of exposure to the football."

Ramsdale is unlikely to start in England's opening match against Iran on Monday, accepting Jordan Pickford has performed "extremely well" for manager Gareth Southgate.

Pickford will also have plenty of experience of playing with the Al Rihla, and Ramsdale said: "It's probably one of the better Adidas balls I've played with. I've never felt another World Cup ball, so I can't go off that, but I've played with Adidas balls before, and European Championship balls and stuff, so it seems fine to me.

"It seems like it's got better for goalkeepers as well as keeping it for the strikers, so hopefully there'll be lots of saves but also lots of goals as well."

Ramsdale, 24, suggested that of greater concern was the heat in Qatar, pointing to England players having on hand "ice packs, ice vests which we can use when resting".

"I knew it was going to be hot," Ramsdale said. "I've been to Dubai on numerous occasions for football or on holiday, so I knew it was going to be hot, but I think adapting to it quick will be the difficult thing.

"Obviously for us, it's normally going into Christmas, dark nights and dark mornings, so how quickly we can adapt to the weather is crucial for us."