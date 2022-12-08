England vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, December 8: Two giants of European and world football England and France will take on each other in a blockbuster quarter-final clash of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In the round of 16, England defeated Senegal 3-0, while France won 3-1 against Poland to set up a mouth-watering clash of two of the biggest rivals in Europe.

Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored for the Three Lions as they defeated African champions Senegal quite comfortably.

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, scored a brace and Olivier Giroud scored one for Les Bleus as they beat Poland 3-1 in the last 16 clash.

England hold the edge over France in the head-to-head meetings. The Three Lions have won 17 time against France while losing nine times with five games ending in a stalemate.

Here we take a look at the possible line-ups, dream11 team and match prediction for England vs France in FIFA World Cup 2022:

Match date: December 11, Sunday

Kick-off time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

England vs France Key players to watch out:

England: England have no shortage of talent across their roster and have had a wonderful World Cup campaign so far. However, their best player has arguably been Jude Bellingham who has been a livewire in midfield. He makes the Three Lions tick with his all-round performance in the middle of the park and will be a key player against France.

France: For France, it is pretty much a straight-forward choice. Mbappe has arguably been the best player in the World Cup so far and will be keen to maintain his form with a strong showing against England.

England vs France prediction: This will be a tough game to call with very little to separate between the two sides. We predict the game to go into penalties after a 1-1 score line after extra time with France winning the shootout.

England vs France Possible starting XI:

France Starting XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

England Starting 11 (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Phil Foden

England vs France My Dream11 team:

Goalkeeper: HJordan Pickford

Defenders: Theo Hernandez, John Stones, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Antoine Griezmann; Ousmane Dembele, Jude Bellingham (Vice captain); Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden

Attackers: Kylian Mbappe (Captain), Harry Kane