England vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, December 3: European Championship runners-up England will take on African champions Senegal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 clash. This will be the first ever meeting between the two in either a competitive game or a friendly game.

The Three Lions topped their group by beating Wales and Iran and drawing against the USA whereas Senegal finished runners-up in Group A behind the Netherlands.

While Gareth Southgate's side will be major favourites against Senegal, they cannot afford to take the Lions of Teranga lightly.

Senegal have done pretty well in the World Cup despite the absence of their talisman Sadio Mane. England have also looked quite improved from their poor run of form ahead of the tournament. We can hope to witness an exciting encounter at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Here we take a look at the possible line-ups, dream11 team and match prediction for the England vs Senegal in Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Match date: December 5

Kick-off time: 12:30 am IST

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

England vs Senegal Key players to watch out:

England: Harry Kane is yet to open his account in the World Cup but already has three assists to his name which shows that how much of a contribution he makes even when he is not on the scoresheet. The England skipper will be the biggest threat to Senegal.

Senegal: Senegal have done pretty well without their star forward Sadio Mane and much of that credit goes to their skipper Kalidou Koulibaly. The Chelsea defender scored a crucial goal for his side against Ecuador to secure his side's progression to the last-16. England will be a much difficult test to the Senegal defence and Koulibaly will need to be at the top of his game.

England vs Senegal Prediction: England will be overwhelming favorites against Senegal thanks to their experience at the highest level and overall quality of the squad. We predict England to beat Senegal 2-0.

England vs Senegal Possible starting XI:

England Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane.

Senegal Starting 11 (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs; Nampalys Mendy, Pathé Ciss, Pape Gueye; Iliman Ndiaye, Boulaye Dia, Ismaïla Sarr.

England vs Senegall My Dream11 team:

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Midfielders: Ismaïla Sarr, Jude Bellingham (Vice captain); Bukayo Saka

Attackers: Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane (Captain), Boulaye Dia