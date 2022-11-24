England vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Doha, Nov 24: England can guarantee their spot in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar if they can salvage a win against the USA at the Al Bayt Stadium on Friday, November 25 (November 26 as per IST).

The Three Lions started their World Cup campaign in blistering fashion thrashing Iran 6-2. Gareth Southgate's side will take a lot of confidence from their big win after failing to win a single competitive game in over a year.

The USA, on the other hand, will be disappointed to miss out on three points in their World Cup opener. They dominated Wales throughout the game and looked set to win the game 1-0 but conceded a late goal from the spot.

Here we take a look at the possible line ups, dream11 team and match prediction for England vs USA in FIFA World Cup 2022:

Match date: November 26

Time: 12.30am (IST)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Key players to watch out for:

England: England have a star-studded side and did exceptionally well against Iran. It is hard to find a key player for the Three Lions. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will be two key players for Gareth Southgate's side.

USA have a golden generation of footballers at their hands right now but Christian Pulisic is their main man without any shadow for doubt.

Prediction:

USA played really well against Wales and were unlucky not to win but they will be major underdogs against England. We predict a 2-0 win for the Three Lions

Possible starting XI:

England starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane

USA starting 11 (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson; Timothy Weah, Joshua Sargent, Christian Pulisic

Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Sergino Dest, Antonee Robinson, Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka (Vice-captain), Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic

Strikers: Timothy Weah, Harry Kane (Captain).