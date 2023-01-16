Ex-Brighton player Mwepu taken ill in Zambia and having hospital checks

Enock Mwepu is "undergoing precautionary checks" after being taken to hospital in his native Zambia, Brighton and Hove Albion announced.

The 25-year-old was forced to retire from playing in October after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

Reports emerged on Sunday that Mwepu, who has taken on a role as an academy coach at Brighton, had been rushed to hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack.

Albion released a statement in response, but did not go into detail on the former Zambia captain's condition.

"The club can provide the following update on Enock Mwepu, in response to media reports," the statement read. "Enock was taken unwell in Zambia and is currently undergoing precautionary checks. Our medical team is in communication with the hospital to assist if required.

"The club would like to thank the many well-wishers for their messages and support. The club nor Enock wish to provide any further comment at this stage."

Mwepu joined Brighton from Salzburg in a reported £18million (€21m) deal in July 2021 and made 27 appearances for the Premier League side in all competitions.

He played in six of Albion's opening eight top-flight matches in this campaign, including the 2-1 win over Manchester United on the opening weekend, starting two of those.

Advertisement

When announcing his retirement three months ago, Brighton said Mwepu was at an "extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event" if he continued playing.