Erik Ten Hag era at Manchester United begins with a loss to Brighton

Bengaluru, August 7: Erik Ten Hag's reign in Premier League and Manchester United manager began with a 1-2 loss at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The atmosphere at United seemed to improve over pre-season, but their performance on Sunday (August 7) was little better than the underwhelming football regularly served up under Ralf Rangnick.

United struggled to cope with Brighton's fluidity and the visitors deservedly found themselves two up at half-time as Pascal Gross - twice the scorer of winning goals against the Red Devils - netted a brace.

Cristiano Ronaldo - benched due to a lack of fitness - made a difference in the second half and a scrappy Alexis Mac Allister own goal halved the deficit, but Brighton held on for a first ever win at Old Trafford.

There were warning signs inside 20sec when a Diogo Dalot error led to Leandro Trossard smashing into the side-netting.

As Brighton's confidence continued to grow, Danny Welbeck inspired the opener with half an hour played, flashing the ball across goal for Gross to tap in at the back post.

Gross was in the right place at the right time again nine minutes later, beating Fred to a rebound and converting after David de Gea parried Solly March's shot.

Ronaldo's introduction just after the break did little to turn the tide initially, with United lucky to avoid a penalty concession when debutant Lisandro Martinez barged Welbeck over.

The Portugal striker did lay a great chance, though, picking out Marcus Rashford who was denied at point-blank range by Robert Sanchez.

But Brighton's goalkeeper was at fault as United pulled one back, putting Mac Allister off as he tried to clear off the line.

United's late flurry failed to produce an equaliser, however.

Ronaldo had netted 24 times in all competitions last season, emerging as one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise forgettable campaign for United that saw them finish sixth in Premier League.

His future at the club continues to be a subject of debate with ex-players like Wayne Rooney believing that the club must let Ronaldo leave if they are to build a successful team for the future under new manager Ten Hag.

