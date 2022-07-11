Erik ten Hag keen to reunite with Brian Brobbey at Manchester United, a good deal?

Kolkata, July 11: Manchester United are interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey as Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to reunite with the Dutch forward.

The 20-year-old is a graduate of Ajax's famed academy and was also given his first team debut by none other than Erik ten Hag two years ago.

The Dutch youth international left the Eredivisie giants in 2021 after Sebastien Haller joined from West Ham United. However, Ten Hag remains a huge fan of the youngster and brought him back to the club in January on loan following an ill-fated start to his Leipzig career.

The 20-year-old has not been able to make much of an impression in Germany having struggled for both opportunities and form at RB Leipzig. Ajax are reportedly looking to bring him back at the club on a permanent basis after he has impressed largely on loan for them last season having scored seven goals in 11 league games.

Both Ajax and Brobbery were thought to be keen on making the move happen but things have now turned interesting with Erik ten Hag's interest in the Dutchman.

United have been rocked by the news of Cristiano Ronaldo demanding an exit from the club this summer with the club missing Champions League football. The Red Devils are therefore in the market for an attacker and Ten Hag believes that Brobbery has the quality to shine at Old Trafford.

It is understood that RB Leipzig want around €25 million for the 20-year-old, a figure that should not be too much of a problem for the Red Devils.

It will be quite interesting to see whether Manchester United can manage to beat Ajax for the signature of Brobbery. They certainly have a huge advantage thanks to the presence of Ten Hag, a manager who knows the player inside out and has also brought the most out of him in the past. However, the Dutchman will have massive shoes to fill in if he is signed as the replacement of Ronaldo, one of the greatest players of all time.

Brobbery definitely has a lot of potential but he has not been consistent enough which is pretty understandable considering he is still pretty much in the development phase of his career. With more experience and playing time, he could become world-class but he is probably not ready yet to become the first-choice striker at a club like United.