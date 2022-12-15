Ten Hag: Takeover at Man Utd would be good thing

London, Dec 15: Manchester United being sold by the Glazer family would be positive for the club, according to manager Erik ten Hag.

The Glazers, who have owned United since 2005, announced last month they were open to selling the club as they planned to "explore strategic alternatives".

There has been increasing pressure on the Glazers in recent years, with protests commonly seen from fans as frustration grew with the running of the club.

As United seek to compete with the financial might of Manchester City, as well as the new Saudi Arabian owners of Newcastle United, Ten Hag feels fresh investment at Old Trafford would be exciting news for the club.

"There will be more investment possible which is good," said Ten Hag.

"We [Ten Hag and CEO Richard Arnold] spoke about the culture we want, we spoke about objectives, goals and the culture and he confirmed it won't change.

"It will be even better because more money will become available for this project."

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group confirmed they were looking for new investment in November, while Chelsea were taken over by American businessman Todd Boehly earlier this year.

Ten Hag believes increasing United's financial capabilities is necessary as they look to return to the top table of English football, having lifted just three major trophies since legendary manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Advertisement

"There's a change in circumstances when you compare [the Premier League] with five or 10 years ago," Ten Hag added.

"Newcastle are coming, even West Ham, maybe not now in the table but they have huge investment. Tottenham definitely and I don't need to talk about City and Liverpool or Chelsea.

"You can quickly count seven or eight clubs that can compete in this league.

"It's also about strategy, not just money. But it's clear that when you don't have the right players and quality players you will not be successful and achieve the targets you set."

After a difficult start to life as United manager since joining from Ajax, Ten Hag's men enjoyed an upturn in form as they went into the World Cup break in fifth place.

United resume their season against Burnley in the EFL Cup on December 21, before they return to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest the following week.

They will be without superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo, whose bombshell interview with Piers Morgan led to his contract with the club being mutually terminated in late November.