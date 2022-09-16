Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month after record-breaking Manchester City start

London, September 16: Erling Haaland has been rewarded for a scintillating start to his Manchester City career by being named the Premier League's Player of the Month for August.

Since arriving in England from Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has scored nine goals in five outings during his first month in the Premier League.

That tally is the highest ever managed by a player in their first five appearances in the competition and included back-to-back hat-tricks in City's high-scoring wins over Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

In August, Haaland averaged a goal every 44 minutes of league action, or every 12 touches of the ball, as well as converting from 41 per cent of his shots.