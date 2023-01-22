Man City star Erling Haaland creates new record after Wolves Hattrick

Manchester City's prized asset Erling Haaland has broken another record and penned his name to it in the Premier League.

Since joining the Manchester club, Haaland has continued his goal-scoring prowess across all competitions.

He has conquered the Premier League with ease and has already netted 25 goals in the Premier League, in just 18 appearances.

The Norwegian has been in blistering touch and has been a goal-scoring machine for his new club, already shattering many previous records.

Haaland Hattrick vs Wolves:

Haaland scored the 4th hattrick of his Manchester City career on Sunday (January 22) against Wolves. He scored three goals within 14 minutes to help his team get a dominating victory against Wolves, as they are now just 2 points behind leaders Arsenal.

His previous three hattricks in the league has come against Manchester United (Home), Nottingham Forest (Home) and Crystal Palace (Home). The player is also one hattrick away from equalling most hattricks in a Premier League season, as Alan Shearer scored 5 in the 1995-96 season.

Haaland Becomes Fastest to reach 4 PL Hattricks:

With the goals, Erling Haaland has become the fastest player to reach 4 hattricks. He has already scored thrice in a game for four times in just 19 appearances, way ahead of the previous record holder Ruud van Nistelrooy, who scored 4 hattricks in 65 league appearances for Manchester United.

Five Quickest Players to have 4 Hattricks in PL:

Player Club Appearances to score 4 Hattricks 1. Erling Haaland Manchester City 19 2. Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United 65 3. Luis Suarez Liverpool 81 4. Alan Shearer Blackburn, Newcastle United 86 5. Robbie Fowler Liverpool 89

The 22-year-old also scored the 16th home league goal for Man City this season, equalling the record of Sergio Aguero who scored 16 league goals in the 2011-12 season for Man City.

The former Borussia Dortmund has continued his paramount form in the league as he looks on course to break all-time Premier League goals record in a season. At the halfway stage, he is just 10 goals away from creating a new goal-scoring record in the Premier League.