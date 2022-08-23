Europa League 2022-23, Group Stage Draw: Date, Time in India, Teams, Pots and Live Streaming Info

Manchester United, Arsenal and Roma among clubs awaiting the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 group stage draw which is set to take place during this week in Istanbul, Turkey.

The UEL group stage will consist of 32 teams that will be drawn into eight groups of four with the top two following the completion of the group stage progressing to the knock out rounds and the third-placed side moving to the Europa Conference League.

As it stands, 16 teams have confirmed their spots for the group stages with the remaining 16 to be filled by 10 UEL play-off winners and 10 sides transferring from the Champions League play-offs (6) or third qualifying round League path (4).

All 32 teams will be known on Thursday (August 25) after the Champions League play-offs and the Europa League play-off rounds.

For the UEL group stage draw, the teams will be seeded into four pots, each of eight teams, based on their 2022 UEFA club coefficients (CC) ranking. Nantes, Union Berlin and Union Saint-Gilloise will be making their debut appearances in the UEL group stage.

Like the Champions League, the Europa League group stage will also be completed before the clubs take a break for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

Now, let's take a look at important information like dates, timing in India, telecast, live streaming, teams qualified and pots of Europa League 2022-23 Group Stage Draw: