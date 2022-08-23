Europa League 2022-23, Group Stage Draw: Date, Time in India, Teams, Pots and Live Streaming Info
Manchester United, Arsenal and Roma among clubs awaiting the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 group stage draw which is set to take place during this week in Istanbul, Turkey.
The UEL group stage will consist of 32 teams that will be drawn into eight groups of four with the top two following the completion of the group stage progressing to the knock out rounds and the third-placed side moving to the Europa Conference League.
As it stands, 16 teams have confirmed their spots for the group stages with the remaining 16 to be filled by 10 UEL play-off winners and 10 sides transferring from the Champions League play-offs (6) or third qualifying round League path (4).
All 32 teams will be known on Thursday (August 25) after the Champions League play-offs and the Europa League play-off rounds.
For the UEL group stage draw, the teams will be seeded into four pots, each of eight teams, based on their 2022 UEFA club coefficients (CC) ranking. Nantes, Union Berlin and Union Saint-Gilloise will be making their debut appearances in the UEL group stage.
Like the Champions League, the Europa League group stage will also be completed before the clubs take a break for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.
Now, let's take a look at important information like dates, timing in India, telecast, live streaming, teams qualified and pots of Europa League 2022-23 Group Stage Draw:
Date: Friday, August 26, 2022 Time: 1 PM CEST | 11 AM GMT | 12 PM BST | 4:30 PM IST Telecast and Live Streaming: UEFA Europa League Website 1. 32 clubs are seeded into four groups of eight in accordance with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season and with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee. 2. Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other. Further restrictions will be announced before the draw. 3. Pairing of clubs from same country: To ensure that paired clubs from the same country (including UEFA Europa Conference League participants) have different kick-off times where possible, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D red and Groups E to H blue. a)For example, when a paired club is drawn in one of the red groups, the other paired club - once drawn - will be automatically assigned to one of the blue groups. Coutesy:UEFA Teams and Pots will be finalized after the UEL play-off rounds.
Team (Country) Pot No. Roma (Italy) 1 Manchester United (England) 1 Arsenal (England) 1 Lazio (Italy) 1 Braga (Portugal) 1 Feyenoord (Netherlands) 1 or 2 Rennes (France) 1 or 2 Real Sociedad (Spain) 2 or 3 Real Betis (Spain) 2 or 3 Union Berlin (Germany) 2, 3 or 4 Freiburg (Germany) 2, 3 or 4 Nantes (France) 2, 3 or 4 Monaco (France) 2 Sturm Graz (Austria) 3 or 4 Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) 4 Midtjylland (Denmark) 2 or 3 Matchday Date 1 8 September 2022 2 15 September 2022 3 6 October 2022 4 13 October 2022 5 27 October 2022 6 3 November 2022
Teams and Pots will be finalized after the UEL play-off rounds.