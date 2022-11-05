Europa League 2022-23, Knock Out Round Play-Off Draw: Date, Time in India, Teams, Live Streaming Info

Bengaluru, November 5: The UEFA Europa League 2022-23 season has reached the first round of knock out rounds after the group stage saw 16 teams exit the second tier of European football competition.

Eight teams progressed directly to the round of 16 as group winners, while the runners up of each group will now be part of the knockout round play-off draw, which will also feature the third-placed Champions League teams.

Arsenal, Real Betis, Fenerbahce, Feyenoord, Ferencvaros, SC Freiburg, Real Sociedad and Union Saint-Gilloise will await the winners of the knock out round play-off matches in the knock out round play-off.

The knock out round play-off draw will feature former Champions League winners like Manchester United, Barcelona, Ajax and Juventus. The draw will also include the most successful side in the competition, Sevilla, who have won Europa League a record 6 times.

While the group winners and runners up from each Europa League group progressed to the next stages, the third-placed teams get a chance to still be involved in European competition in the form of the third-tier Europa Conference League.

Now, let's take a look at some important details about the UEL 2022-23 Knock Out Round Play-Offs Draw:

When and where is the UEL 2022-23 Knock Out Round Play-Offs Draw taking place?

The Europa League Knock Out Round Play-Offs draw will take place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday (November 7).

What time will the UEL 2022-23 Knock Out Round Play-Offs Draw start?

The Europa League draw is scheduled to start at 12 PM GMT or 1 PM CET. In India, due to time difference, the draw will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch the UEL 2022-23 Knock Out Round Play-Offs Draw?

Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2HD will telecast the Europa League draw in India, while Sony LIV will live stream the event.

Which are the teams that will be part of the UEL 2022-23 Knock Out Round Play-Off draw?

UEL Group Runners Up (seeded) UCL Third-Placed Teams (unseeded) Union Berlin (Germany) Barcelona (Spain) Midtjyllan (Denmark) Leverkusen (Germany) PSV (Netherlands) Salzburg (Austria) Manchester United (England) Ajax (Netherlands) Monaco (France) Sporting CP (Portugal) Nantes (France) Juventus (Italy) Roma (Italy) Sevilla (Spain) Rennes (France) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

What are the conditions and rules of the UEL Knock Out Round Play-Offs draw?

No team can play a club from their own association. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw ceremony.

What are the dates for UEL 2022-23 Knock Out Round Play-Offs fixtures?

The first leg of the knockout round play-off ties will be played next year on February 16 with the return or reverse fixtures taking place on February 23 in 2023.

When is the UEL 2022-23 Round of 16 draw and matchdays?

The UEL 2022-23 Round of 16 draw will take place on 24 February in 2023. And the knock out round play-off first leg matches will take place on March 9 in 2023, while the second leg matches will take place on March 16 in 2023.

When is the UEL 2022-23 quarterfinal and semifinal draw and matchdays?

The UEL 2022-23 quarterfinal and semifinal draw will take place on 17 March 2023.

And the quarterfinal (first & second leg) matches will take place on April 13 and April 20 in 2023, while the semifinals (first & second leg) matches will take place on May 11 and May 18 in 2023.

When and where is UEL 2022-23 Final taking place?

The Europa League final is scheduled to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on May 31 in 2023.