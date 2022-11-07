Europa League 2022/23 Knock Out Round Play-off Draw: Manchester United to face Barcelona

Nyon, November 7: The UEFA Europa League 2022/23 Knock Out Round Play-off draw was held at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday (November 7).

Eight teams progressed directly to the round of 16 as group winners, while the runners up of each group were part of the knockout round play-off draw, which will also featured the third-placed Champions League teams.

Arsenal, Real Betis, Fenerbahce, Feyenoord, Ferencvaros, SC Freiburg, Real Sociedad and Union Saint-Gilloise will await the winners of the knock out round play-off matches in the round of 16.

The knock out round play-off draw featured former Champions League winners like Manchester United, Barcelona, Ajax and Juventus. The draw also included the most successful side in the competition history, Sevilla, who have won the Europa League a record 6 times.

The UEL 2022-23 knock out round play-off matches are scheduled to be held next year in February before round of 16, which is set for March followed by quarterfinal in April and semifinal in the first week of May with the final to be played on May 31 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The teams in pot 1 - Manchester United (England), Roma (Italy), Union Berlin (Germany), Midtjyllan (Denmark), PSV (Netherlands), Monaco (France), Nantes (France) and Rennes (France) - will play the first match away from home and conclude their fixture at home in the second leg.

The teams in pot 2 - Barcelona (Spain), Juventus (Italy), Ajax (Netherlands), Salzburg (Austria), Sporting CP (Portugal), Sevilla (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) and Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) - will play the first leg at home and the second leg away from home.

Here is a look at the UEFA Europa League 2022/23 Knock Out Round Play-off Draw and Fixture Dates:

UEL 2022/23 Knock Out Rounds Play-off Draw

1. Barcelona (Spain) vs Manchester United (England)

2. Juventus (Italy) vs FC Nantes (France)

3. Sporting CP (Portugal) vs FC Midtjylland (Denmark)

4. FC Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes (France)

5. Ajax (Netherlands) vs Union Berlin (Germany)

6. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs AS Monaco (France)

7. Sevilla (Spain) vs PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

8. Salzburg (Austria) vs AS Roma (Italy)

UEL 2022/23 Knock Out Rounds Fixture Dates

Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February 2023

Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023

Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023

Final: 31 May 2023