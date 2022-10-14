Europa League: Arsenal continue impressive start to season, Manchester United toils hard for a late victory

Bengaluru, October 14: Arsenal continued their excellent start to the campaign as a fortuitous first-half Bukayo Saka goal gave them a 1-0 away win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League, marking a sixth win in a row across all competitions while Manchester United left it late to overcome Omonia Nicosia and take a giant stride towards the knockout stages.

A clever move gave the England international the ball in a good shooting position, and his deflected shot came back off the 21-year-old and into the net to give the Gunners the lead.

Bodo pressed for an equaliser in the second half, but a combination of Matt Turner and poor finishing allowed the Gunners to hold on for all three points.

Mikel Arteta's men made it 11 wins from 12 in all competitions to start the season as they consolidate their position at the top of Group A.

Arsenal went in front after 24 minutes, Saka playing a lovely one-two with Albert Sambi Lokonga before getting a huge slice of luck, as his shot rebounded off a defender back onto the winger's chest before bouncing in with the goalkeeper completely wrong-footed.

Bodo had a fantastic opportunity to level soon after as Runar Espejord's flick-on put Amahl Pellegrino through on goal, only for the forward to fire horribly wide.

Pellegrino had another big opportunity after the break, but his sidefooted shot was comfortably saved by Turner, before Ola Solbakken smashed just over the crossbar.

Espejord then should have scored when the ball fell to him in the box, but blazed his effort over as Bodo continued to threaten.

The hosts were persistent in their search for an equaliser, but Arsenal saw the game out to record another important victory.

United scrapes through

At Old Trafford, Scott McTominay's stoppage-time strike spared Marcus Rashford's blushes as Manchester United toiled to a 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia.

Rashford, who is United's top scorer this season, had a whopping 10 shots, but a combination of wasteful finishing and fine goalkeeping from Francis Uzoho denied the Red Devils forward.

Substitute McTominay stepped up three minutes into added time to get his team-mate out of jail, though, as United sealed a third consecutive Group E win despite a listless performance in front of goal.

The result means Erik ten Hag's side only need a point from their final two group games against Sheriff and Real Sociedad to book their spot in the knockout stages.

(With inputs from Agencies)