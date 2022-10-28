Europa League: PSV vs Arsenal, Highlights: Veerman and De Jong make sorry Gunners wait on top spot

Eindhoven (Netherlands), Oct. 28: Arsenal missed the chance to seal top spot in Group A with a game to spare as Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong helped PSV to a 2-0 Europa League win over the Gunners at the Philips Stadion.

Lively duo Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons both had first-half goals disallowed as Arsenal struggled, but PSV finally hit the front when Veerman picked out the top-right corner after the break.

De Jong was outstanding following his half-time introduction, and he got himself on the scoresheet by beating Aaron Ramsdale to a corner delivery as Arsenal crumbled.

The result saw PSV seal their own place in the knockout stage, also keeping alive their chances of usurping Arsenal for top spot.

Arsenal were warned of PSV's intentions when Gakpo lifted a cool finish over Ramsdale 18 minutes in, only to be denied by the offside flag.

The uninspired Gunners required another reprieve as half-time approached.

Simons somehow squirmed through several challenges before prodding past Ramsdale, but a VAR review spotted an offside in the build-up to halt the hosts' celebrations.

However, Arsenal's luck finally ran out nine minutes after the restart, when Veerman took advantage of De Jong's excellent hold-up play to fire home left-footed.

Mikel Arteta's men struggled to cope with De Jong throughout the second half, and he made sure of the points when he beat Ramsdale to Gakpo's corner with a firm header shortly after the hour mark.

Gakpo saw another goal chalked off for offside and De Jong went close with two more headers, but PSV still cruised to victory.