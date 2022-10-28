Europa League wrap: Ronaldo keeps Manchester United top-16 hopes alive; Arsenal made to wait for top spot

Bengaluru, October 28: Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return with a goal as Manchester United kept their Europa League last-16 hopes alive with a routine 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol while Arsenal missed the chance to seal top spot in Group A with a game to spare as Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong helped PSV to a 2-0 win over the Gunners at the Philips Stadion.

Portugal star Ronaldo returned to the starting line-up at Old Trafford after being dropped for the draw at Chelsea following his refusal to appear as a late substitute against Tottenham.

A pair of headers from Diego Dalot and Marcus Rashford put United in control before Ronaldo wrapped up the points nine minutes from time and secured a top-two finish in Group E.

Erik ten Hag's side must now beat leaders Real Sociedad by two goals next week to usurp the La Liga outfit at the group summit and avoid a trickier clash in the play-off knockout round.

United dominated the first half with over three-quarters of the possession while registering 13 shots on goal without reply.

Antony and Tyrell Malacia drew smart saves out of Maksym Koval, who also demonstrated brilliant reflexes to deny Ronaldo a tap-in from Bruno Fernandes' knockdown.

The hosts were almost punished as Rasheed Ibrahim was whiskers away from connecting with Patrick Kpozo's deep cross but they finally broke through in the dying moments of the opening period as Dalot powered home Christian Eriksen's inviting corner.

Ronaldo went close to doubling the lead when he fired narrowly over in the 58th minute before his close-range volley was disallowed for offside.

United did establish breathing space seven minutes later as a patient build-up culminated in Rashford brilliantly heading home Luke Shaw's centre to end a five-match scoreless streak.

Ronaldo was not to be denied and put the icing on the cake with nine minutes remaining, firing home at the second attempt after Koval had parried his initial header from Fernandes' cross.

Gunners slip

Earlier, Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons both had first-half goals disallowed as Arsenal struggled, but PSV finally hit the front when Veerman picked out the top-right corner after the break.

De Jong was outstanding following his half-time introduction, and he got himself on the scoresheet by beating Aaron Ramsdale to a corner delivery as Arsenal crumbled.