Europa League: Xhaka powers Arsenal into knockout stages

Bengaluru, October 21: Granit Xhaka's volley ensured Arsenal secured qualification for the UEFA Europa League's knockout stages with two games to spare, firing the Gunners to a 1-0 home win over PSV in their rescheduled game.

Arsenal were set to face PSV in their second UEFA Europa League group stage game on September 14, only for that match to be called off in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mikel Arteta selected a strong side as Arsenal looked to ensure their progression from Group A on Thursday (October 20), but PSV appeared likely to make them wait after producing a resolute defensive display.

Walter Benitez kept Arsenal at bay until the 70th minute, but Xhaka expertly diverted a right-wing delivery into the bottom-left corner to seal the hosts' progress.

While Arsenal are now assured of a place in the Europa League's knockout stages, a point in next week's return fixture will guarantee them top spot and a bye to the competition's round of 16.

Xhaka and Gabriel Jesus both dragged left-footed efforts wide as Arsenal laid siege to PSV's goal in the early exchanges, with Kieran Tierney also sending a wild volley over.

Fabio Vieira then whipped a free-kick wide of the bottom-left corner after 41 minutes, with Arteta's team failing to manage a shot on target before the break as PSV stood firm.

Arsenal improved after the restart, but Benitez made an excellent one-on-one save to deny Bukayo Saka after 53 minutes before turning Jesus' effort away following a slaloming run from the Brazilian.

Eddie Nketiah then smashed an effort narrowly wide of the left-hand post.

But just when Arsenal appeared to be running out of ideas, Xhaka had the final say.

The Switzerland international swivelled on Takehiro Tomiyasu's delivery to drill a right-footed effort beyond the dive of Benitez from just inside the area, ensuring Arsenal's progress.

Arsenal were originally slated to play champions Manchester City in the Premier League on October 19, but that fixture had been postponed to accommodate the Europa game.

UEFA wanted the Europa League program completed on schedule by November 3 ahead of the draw for the round of 16 four days later.

