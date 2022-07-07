European giants keeping a close eye on Red Bull Salzburg teen Benjamin Sesko: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, July 7: A growing number of young footballers have come out of the Austrian league very recently and Red Bull Salzburg talent Benjamin Sesko could be the next big thing on that list. The 19-year-old striker has received high praise for his tenure with the Austrian side and has also been dubbed as the 'next Erling Haaland'. Unsurprisingly it has caught the eye of several European bigwigs including Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and AC Milan.

The 19-yer-old Slovenia international's agent reportedly has held talks with some of the above-mentioned sides already and a more transfer link-up could emerge once the window moves forward.

Not a popular name in the European circuit yet here are a couple of things you need to know about him:

His career so far

Advertisement Advertisement

Salzburg is well known for obtaining bright young talents and they seem to have managed another jackpot with Sesko. The young attacker spent the early years of his youth career at NK Krsko and NK Domzale in his homeland of Slovenia before the Austrian side acquired him in 2019.

After signing for the club, he was immediately drafted into their reserve side FC Lieferingwhere where he became the top scorer with 22 goals. He made his senior debut for Salzburg only last season and has had an immediate breakthrough, featuring 36 times scoring ten goals and setting up seven more. He also has 13 caps already to his name for the Slovenian national team.

Playing Style

Sesko's playing has been compared to Erling Haaland due to his huge body stature and lethal finishing. Standing at 6’4″ he is tall, and fast, but is also a skillful forward who is extremely agile, and quick and coordinates himself quite nicely while combining all of this with a lot of tricks and drilling. He is most comfortable playing as a number nine but can also play as a supporting striker.

Clubs linked

As per reports. Spurs and AC Milan so far have shown concrete interest in him. Antonio Conte reportedly is looking to sign a backup striker to Harry Kane to ease pressure on him while Milan are circling around him in a bid to build a team for the future. He could be available for a fee around the €20 million mark. However, following Karim Adeyemi's departure to Borussia Dortmund, the youngster could enjoy a more prominent role at Salzburg next season and the Austrian side might not allow a transfer yet.