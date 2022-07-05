Everton eye £20m-rated relegated star forward - Good deal for Frank Lampard?

Bengaluru, July 5: Everton have set their sights on Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis as they looking to find someone to succeed Richarlison who left for Tottenham Hotspur earlier. Everton spent a big fortune, £35m to land Richarlison from the same side back in 2018. It looks like they are set to follow the same path. However, the transfer fee for Dennis is said to be much lesser.

The 24-year-old Super Eagles international will reportedly be available for a fee of around £20m, which is pretty feasible for the cash-strapped Merseyside club, following Richarlison's £50m deal.

Dennis' impressive last season

The versatile attacker has been on the ascending curve since signing for the Vicarage road team last July from Club Brugge for £3m. He helped the club get promotion back to Premier League and despite the drop into the Championship in the successive season, maintained his standard.

He scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 33 league games- a pretty good number for a player of a relegated side. He now seems too good of a striker to be playing in the Championship and a move back to the top flight appears likely.

Should Everton get him?

With Lampard looking to add some quality to their stagnating attacking options, it could be a wise move. Dennis could thrive under Lampard, who has shown himself capable of getting the best out of young attacking potentials.

A player of his potential belongs in the Premier League, and getting him for such a fee would be a good deal. Dennis can play across anywhere frontline and could be a great like-for-like replacement for Richarlison.

He should be a starter at Goodison Park, playing from the left as an inverted winger, a role Richarlison relished quite a lot during his Everton tenure. At 24 years of age, he has plenty more years left in him to reach bigger heights and this move could hand him that.