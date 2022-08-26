Three deals Everton could complete before transfer deadline

Kolkata, August 26: Everton could be one of the busiest sides before the transfer window closes as manager Frank Lampard looks to find solutions from the market to ease the miseries.

The Merseysiders are yet to win a game in Premier League 2022-23, and last season's relegation battlers do not look to be in perfect shape.

Following the sale of Richarlison and recurring injuries to star attacker Calvert Lewin, the Toffees have struggled for both creativity and precision in the final third in their opening three league games.

Moreover, with the potential sale of Anthony Gordon looking more and more likely, the club are expected to be more restrained in the attack. Lampard hence is adamant to use the remaining funds as well as the money generated from Gordon's sale to bring in more quality.

As a result, Everton have been linked to several names in recent weeks, and if rumors are to be believed these three players could be the next potential additions at Goodison Park before the deadline-

Ben Brereton Diaz

A number of attackers have been linked with Everton of late but links to Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz looking to be gathering pace. The 23-year-old was outstanding for Blackburn last season, recording 22 goals and three assists in 37 Championship games. Everton reportedly see him as an ideal player to lead the line alongside Calvert-Lewin. The Championship side are asking a fee of around £15m for him and which could be feasible following Gordon's sale.

Miguel Almiron

Everton are reportedly showing interest in bringing Miguel Almiron to Goodison Park before next Thursday’s deadline as a direct replacement for Gordon. The South American attacker has largely struggled for form since his move to Newcastle in 2019. However, he seems to have found his rhythm under Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and so far has had a solid start to the ongoing season. But it is understood that if Everton make a good offer the club could look to cash in on him who has a contract till 2024.

Idrissa Gana Gueye

The Senegal international is eager to come back to his former base as Everton look to snap up the unsettled star before the deadline. Everton have apparently reached an agreement with Gueye over personal terms. However, the move is stalling over a transfer fee. The 32-year-old only has a year remaining in his deal and should not cost much. Hence, a middle ground is expected to reach before the deadline.