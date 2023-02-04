Everton vs Arsenal: Arsenal suffer shock 1-0 defeat as Everton come out of Relegation Zone

Arsenal's title quest has taken an unexpected hit as the Gunners were beaten in a shocking encounter against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday (February 4).

James Tarkowski scored the solitary goal as the Toffees won the match 1-0 in Sean Dyche's first match as Everton manager after the departure of Frank Lampard.

As It Happened:

It was a fluent display from the home side who came on with a purpose in their first match under new manager Sean Dyche. Arsenal, though had control of the match, it was Everton who created the most clear-cut chances in the first half. Dominic Calvert-Lewin came close to putting Everton ahead, but missed the ball by a whisker from an Andre Onana cross. Minutes later, Doucore should have put Everton up but mistimed a free header. The Gunners didn't have much of a sniff as both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were futile in the first half.

Arsenal stepped up their game in the second half as they looked to score the opening goal. But James Tarkowski scored the elusive goal for Everton to give the lead in the 60th minute. The English defender headed the ball into the bottom corner from a corner as the hosts took a massive lead, in the context of the league table this season.

The North London side huffed and puffed for an equalizer but were denied. It was an off day for the league leaders as none of their offensive players did enough to grind out something from the game. In the end, despite the glaring disparity in terms of possession and control of the game, Everton got a monumental victory and got out of the relegation zone.

Aftermath:

The Gunners are still on top of the Premier League table with a 5-point lead over Manchester City. They will be hosting Brentford in the next league game.

Everton, with the crucial win, are out of the relegation zone by a point having played a game more than their relegation counterparts. They will be away at the Anfield for a Merseyside derby next in the Premier League.