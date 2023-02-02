Everton vs Arsenal: Preview, Predicted Line-up, Team News, Dream 11 Tips, Live Streaming Details

Bengaluru, February 2: Arsenal will look to maintain their strong form in the Premier League when they travel to Everton this weekend. The game will see two teams with totally different ambitions in the remainder of the season.

Arsenal will look to maintain the top spot on the table with a game in hand as they can be eight points clear at the top if they can grab a win.

Everton, meanwhile, will look for a fresh start under new manager Sean Dyche. The Toffees are winless since October and are two points adrift in the bottom three.

The former Burnley boss will have a competitive start to his Everton career however, can expect a good reaction from his new side.

Date: Saturday, 4th February 2023

Time: 6:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Goodison Park

TV Channel: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Live streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (App & Website)

Everton vs Arsenal team news

Everton's lack of investment in January indicates there won't be too many changes in the lineup. They will be without their star winger Anthony Gordon who has completed a move to Newcastle while Nathan Patterson, Andros Townsend, James Garner, Michael Keane, and Ben Godfrey all are doubts.

Arsenal on the other hand will be without Gabriel Jesus, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, and Mohamed Elneny for this fixture. Mikel Arteta should start the game with his most preferred XI of this season. New signing Jorginho should start the game from the bench.

Everton vs Arsenal H2H Results

Everton wins: 64

Draws: 46

Arsenal wins: 109

Everton vs Arsenal Predicted Line-Ups

Everton Starting XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, James Tarkowski, Vitaly Mykolenko; Alex Iwobi, Idrissa Gueye, Andre Onana; Dwight McNeil, Neil Maupay, Demari Gray

Arsenal Starting XI (4-3-3): Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Eddie Nketiah

Everton vs Arsenal Dream 11 Prediction:

With Arsenal in sensational form and Everton nothing short of terrible in the league so far, it will be a miraculous effort from new manager Dyche if he manages to grab any result from the game.

Everton vs Arsenal My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Vitaly Mykolenko

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard (Vice-Captain), Gabriel Martinelli, Andre Onana, Dwight McNeil

Strikers: Eddie Nketiah (Captain), Neil Maupay