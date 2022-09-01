Every Brazilian to play for Manchester United

Bengaluru, Sept. 31: Manchester United are set to welcome their new signing Antony who has joined the club for £85 million from Ajax, making him the second Brazilian to join the squad this summer.

He is being reunited with his former coach at Ajax as Erik ten Hag further bolsters his attacking unit at Old Trafford. Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is the other Brazilian signing who also has made a move to the Old Trafford side this summer.

As of now, United have had a total of ten Brazilian players over the years, with some more successful than others. As many as three of those are in the current squad:

Here is a list of every Brazilian to don the club's famous red shirt:

1. Fred

The current Manchester United midfielder joined the club from Shakhtar Donetsk for £47m making him Jose Mourinho’s second signing in the summer of 2018. The 29-year-old has become a regular for club and country in these years, however, questions continue to be asked as to whether he has lived up to the price tag.

2. Alex Telles

The left-back signed for the Red Devils in 2020 from Porto for £13m with people hyping him to be the successor to Luke Shaw. However, he could not deliver on the hype and failed to be a regular starter. Following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia in the summer, he fall further down the pecking order and joined Sevilla on a season-long loan this window.

3. Andreas Pereira

Manchester United academy graduate who struggled to be a regular at Old Trafford. He managed to be regular in the squad under Solskjaer for almost one full season in 2019-20, however following that he lost his first team place. He spent the last two seasons out on loan in South America at Flamengo before leaving United permanently this summer to join Fulham.

4. Rafael Da Silva

Probably the most successful name on the list, the right-back enjoyed a great United career after making it through the academy. Rafael was regular under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson for almost seven seasons making over 170 appearances and winning three Premier League titles. His Old Trafford career ended following the arrival of Louis Van Gaal in 2015.

5. Fabio Da Silva

The twin brother of Rafael, Fabio too appeared a good number of times for United over the same period of time however was never a first-team regular. After leaving the club in 2014, he has had a career with Queens Park Rangers, Cardiff, and Middlesbrough.

6. Anderson

Another potential talent who failed to live up to the hype, Anderson was a record signing from Porto for a fee of around £26m in July 2007. He managed 181 appearances for the Red Devils in total, winning four Premier League titles and a Champions League title along the way but injury problems and inconsistencies prevented him from fulfilling his potential.

7. Kleberson

The defensive midfielder was signed as a replacement for Veron in the summer of 2003 following his superb outing in the World Cup winning Brazilian side. However, injuries and very patchy form only saw him donning the shirt for just two seasons.

8. Rodrigo Possebon

A budding potential that United bought with the hope of turning him into a star in January 2008, however, injuries derailed his progress as he managed just eight appearances before leaving the club after two seasons.