Everybody want him : PSG president gives transfer hint and hails Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has made Qatar his footballing abode. The 19-year-old has made the World Cup look so easy with some scintillating displays for England so far.

Bellingham has made the most of his opportunities with his display on the field. The 19-year-old has shown class during his time on the field, and the way he has handled his first World Cup pressure at this tender age has created shockwaves around Europe.

Pundits are in awe of the wunderkind, as Bellingham has done no harm to his lofty hypes. The Borussia Dortmund player has netted 1 goal and has 1 assist to his name in this World Cup. Amid his fantastic outing in Qatar, top clubs across Europe are already queuing up for the teenager.

Clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid have been linked with Bellingham, and the latest to that pool is PSG. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has hailed Bellingham and has confirmed that PSG would be stoked to have him.

"Amazing player - what a player," Al-Khelaifi told Sky News. "England (are) lucky to have him, to be honest. He's one of the best players in the tournament. Amazing - his first World Cup. He's calm and relaxed, confident."

The PSG supremo was asked if they will be in the race to land the player, and he replied that they will be starting negotiations with the club if they decide to get him.

"Everybody wants him, I'm not going to hide it. He's at his club, and respect, so if we want to talk to him, we'll talk to the club first," Al-Khelaifi added.

Bellingham's presence in the England midfield has been impactful. His passing, ability to dribble past players and composure have been standout features as the player has grown in stature in the tournament.

He will potentially start in England's quarterfinal tie against France as the Three Lions aim for World Cup glory. He has also completed the most dribbles among England players with 6. The former Birmingham man has shown his defensive prowess by winning possession 23 times in the tournament, also the most by an England player.

It has to be seen which club can lure the prized asset to their home. Bellingham, even at this age looks like a World-Class player and will elevate any team's midfield if he joins them. Ligue 1 can be a lucrative option but the England international perhaps prefer Premier League or La Liga more.