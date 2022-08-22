Explainer: What the Supreme Court verdict means to Indian football

Bengaluru, August 22: In a major relief to Indian football, the Supreme Court has handed back the day-to-day management to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) administration as directed by the game's global governing body (FIFA), which literally paved the way for lifting the current ban on it.

That was one of the condition set by FIFA to revoke the suspension on AIFF.

The Supreme Court gave hopes of FIFA lifting the ban on AIFF and the country being able to host the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup in October.

With the apex court literally dissolving the CoA, the day-to-day affairs of Indian football is back in the hands of AIFF with acting general secretary Sunando Dhar.

With Agency inputs, myKhel.com looks at the details of the Supreme Court and its possible fallouts.

#The AIFF election programme is permitted to be modified by extending the date of the polls by one week.

#The voters list for the ensuing elections shall consist of representatives of the member associations representing states and Union Territories.

#3Returning officers -- Umesh Sinha and Tapas Bhattachary -- shall continue their role.

#The day-to-day management of AIFF shall be looked after by the AIFF administration led by the acting secretary general Sunando Dhar exclusively.

#As of now the ensuing friendlies against Singapore and Vietnam stands cancelled.

In the hearing held on Monday (August 22), the AIFF proposed that its administration and management should be conducted by a duly elected body but not in any case by a third party like the CoA) and hence the tenure of the CoA should be over."

Suspension of AIFF is disastrous for the entire nation and all football players," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Sports Ministr, told the Supreme Court.

It may be recalled that the FIFA had cited undue influence from third parties in its suspension order.

It had also said the U-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled to be held in October cannot currently be held in India as planned.

But with CoA being dissolved and administration back in the hands of the national football federation, football fans can heave a sigh of relief as decks are being cleared for lifting the FIFA ban on AIFF.