FA Community Shield: Liverpool end 16-year long wait

Bengaluru, July 30: Darwin Nunez scored a late goal on his debut as Liverpool drew first blood in this season's rivalry with Manchester City with a 3-1 win in Saturday's Community Shield at King Power Stadium in Leicester.

It was Liverpool's first triumph in the traditional Premier League season opener since 2006, when they beat Chelsea 2-1 in Cardiff.

Pep Guardiola's Man City booked their place in the Community Shield, by a virtue of winning the Premier League last season.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds, on the other hand, booked their spot via winning the FA Cup last season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring, firing Juergen Klopp's side ahead in the 21st minute of the 100th edition of the annual clash between league champions and FA Cup winners.

City's new Norwegian signing Erling Haaland, brought in from Borussia Dortmund, missed two chances to mark his debut for the champions with a goal but Pep Guardiola's side were missing their usual fluency.

