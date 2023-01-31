FA Cup 2023 Fifth Round Draw: Match Dates, Fixtures, Telecast and Live Streaming in India Details

London, January 31: The big teams from the Premier League that were remaining in the FA Cup after the fourth round were kept apart in the draw for the fifth round on Monday (January 30) night.

Manchester City, who edged Arsenal in the fourth round, will travel to Championship side Bristol City, while Manchester United will be at home against fellow Premier League side West Ham United, who beat third-tier Derby 2-0 a few hours after the draw.

Tottenham are set to have the most interesting match after being drawn against either second-tier Sheffield United or fifth-tier Wrexham, which is owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham was the lowest-ranked team remaining after holding Sheffield United to 3-3 on Sunday (January 29), setting up a replay next week.

Brighton and Hove Albion, who eliminated defending champion Liverpool in the fourth round, will travel to second-tier Stoke City. Southampton will be at home to either Luton Town or Grimsby Town.

2021 champions Leicester City will host either Blackburn or Birmingham, who play their fourth round fixture on Tuesday (January 31). Fulham or Sunderland will face Leeds United after their fourth round replay.

Eleven Premier League teams have already been ousted, while nine still remain with the remaining spots filled by the lower league teams.

Advertisement

The fourth round replays are scheduled to take place next week on February 7. The fifth round matches will take place in the first week of March, very likely on March 2.

FA Cup 2023 Fifth-round draw

Southampton vs. Luton Town or Grimsby Town

Leicester City vs. Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

Stoke City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Wrexham or Sheffield United vs. Tottenham

Fulham or Sunderland vs. Leeds United

Bristol City vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. West Ham United

Ipswich Town or Burnley vs. Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

Note: The dates and kick off times for the FA Cup Round of 16 will be revealed soon.

FA Cup 2023 Fifth Round Telecast & Live Streaming in India

Select matches will be telecast on Sony Sport Network - Sony Sport 2 SD and HD channels in India with the live streaming of the matches available on Sony LIV app or website.