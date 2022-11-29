FA Cup 3rd Round: Full fixtures list of the draw as Man City set to face Chelsea in crunch tie

The FA Cup third-round fixtures have been announced. The draw took place on Monday as all the big Premier League clubs have now learnt their opponents.

Manchester City will be taking on Chelsea in the blockbuster tie in the 3rd round. Other big clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are also going to play in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

Manchester United will be playing at home against Everton while holders Liverpool will be up against fellow Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. Arsenal meanwhile will travel to third-tier club Oxford United as their fellow North London outfit Spurs will host Portsmouth.

Arsenal are the record winners of the FA Cup with 14 titles to their name. The Gunners won four of the last 9 FA Cups and their latest triumph came in 2020 under the tutelage of current manager Mikel Arteta.

FA Cup Schedule:

The matches will be taking place from 6th January to 9th January, 2023.

Broadcast:

FA Cup matches will be telecast live on the Sony TEN network and Indian viewers can live stream the match through the Sony LIV app.

FA Cup 3rd Round Full list of Fixtures:

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Chesterfield vs West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Charlton Athletic or Stockport County vs Walsall

Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

Derby County vs Barnsley

Cardiff City vs Leeds United

Brentford vs West Ham United

Bournemouth vs Burnley

Coventry City vs Wrexham

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic

Oxford United vs Arsenal

Fleetwood Town vs QPR

Liverpool vs Wolves

Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest

Dagenham and Redbridge or Gillingham vs Leicester City

Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City

Bristol City vs Swansea City

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

Hull City vs Fulham

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Millwall vs Sheffield United

Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United

Manchester United vs Everton

Reading vs Watford

Ipswich Town vs Rotherham