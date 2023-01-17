FA Cup 3rd Round Replays: Full Fixtures List, Schedule, TV Details

The FA Cup 3rd Round replays are set to be played on Tuesday (early hours of Wednesday in India).

Liverpool will be travelling to Molineux to face an upbeat Wolves side who drew 2-2 in the original fixture at the Anfield.

Apart from that, Premier League club Leeds United are also set to host Cardiff City, which will be played on Wednesday (01.15 PM IST on Thursday).

FA Cup 3rd Round Replays Fixtures List:

Wigan Athletic vs Luton Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool

Swansea vs Bristol City

Forest Green vs Birmingham

Accrington vs Boreham Wood

West Brom vs Chesterfield

Leeds United vs Cardiff City

FA Cup 4th Round Opponents:

Liverpool will be travelling to Brighton in the 4th round if they overcome the Wolves challenge in the 3rd round. The winner of Leeds or Cardiff will be taking on the winner between Boreham Wood and Accrington.

TV and Streaming Details:

Selected matches will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Network from 01.15 IST on Wednesday. The matches can also be live-streamed on Sony Liv App and Website.