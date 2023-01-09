FA Cup 4th Round Draw in Full, List of Matches and Key Fixtures

The 4th Round Draw of the FA Cup has been made and the fixtures of the upcoming stage of the competition are released.

FA Cup is the oldest competition in football's history and the next round also promises some mouth-watering ties.

FA Cup 2022-23 Third Round:

The third round of the FA Cup saw some huge shocks. The biggest one came when non-league side Wrexham toppled Championship outfit Coventry City. Premier League high-flyer Newcastle United also suffered a shock exit after a 1-2 loss against Sheffield Wednesday, who play in the third tier of English football.

Manchester United, Tottenham won their respective matches while Manchester City thumped Chelsea 4-0 at the Etihad. Liverpool will be playing Wolves in the replay after a 2-2 draw at Anfield. Arsenal are the only team yet to play their third-round match and will take on Oxford United on Monday.

FA Cup 4th Round Date:

The 4th round of the FA Cup will be played from January 27 to January 30. The exact dates of the matches are yet to be released.

FA Cup 2022-23 4th Round Draw in Full:

With the FA Cup 3rd round replays still to be played, here is the list of the fixtures that are potentially going to take place in the next round.

Preston North End vs Tottenham Southampton vs Blackpool Manchester United vs Reading Wrexham vs Sheffield United Ipswich Town vs Burnley Luton Town/Wigan Athletic vs Grimsby Town Derby County vs West Ham Stoke City vs Stevenage Blackburn Rovers vs Forest Green/Birmingham City Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town Walsall vs Leicester City Manchester City vs Oxford United/Arsenal Bristol City/Swansea City vs Chesterfield/West Brom Brighton vs Liverpool/Wolverhampton Wanderers Fulham vs Sunderland Boreham Wood/Accrington Stanley vs Cardiff City/Leeds United

Arsenal are the most successful team in FA Cup history with 14 titles to their name. The Gunners have also lifted the coveted trophy four times in the last ten editions of the tournament.

Key Fixtures of 4th Round:

The flagship tie of the 4th round is definitely Arsenal's trip to Manchester City if the North London outfit win against Oldham on Monday. The Gunners, who sit top of the Premier League table, will take on Guardiola's City for the first time this season.

Preston North End will be locking horns against Tottenham. Preston were the first team in English clubs' history to go an entire season unbeaten back in the 1888-89 season.