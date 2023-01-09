FA Cup Draw: Manchester City on potential collision course with Arsenal in fourth round

London, January 8: Manchester City will face Premier League leaders Arsenal or Oxford United in the fourth round of the FA Cup following the draw made on Sunday (January 8).

Top-flight champions City beat Chelsea 4-0 in the third round at Eithad in Manchester, while Arsenal's bid for a record-extending 15th FA Cup success begins with a visit to the League One U's on Monday (January 9).

Holders Liverpool, who overcame Chelsea on penalties in the 2022 final, will head to Brighton and Hove Albion if they can get past a replay with Wolves.

Manchester United host a Reading side managed by former midfielder Paul Ince, while Tottenham head to second-tier Preston North End.

Sheffield Wednesday's prize for stunning Newcastle United is a home draw against fellow League One side Fleetwood Town, while non-League high-flyers Wrexham welcome Sheffield United.

Elsewhere, West Ham head to third-tier Derby County, and struggling Southampton will take on Blackpool after the Seasiders dumped out Nottingham Forest. The FA Cup fourth round ties will be played on the weekend of 28 January.

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full

Preston North End vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Blackpool

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

Ipswich Town vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Reading

Advertisement

Luton Town or Wigan Athletic vs Grimsby Town

Derby County vs West Ham

Stoke City vs Stevenage

Blackburn Rovers vs Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City

Walsall vs Leicester City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town

Manchester City vs Oxford United or Arsenal

Bristol City or Swansea City vs Chesterfield or West Brom

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool or Wolves

Fulham vs Sunderland

Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley vs Cardiff City or Leeds United