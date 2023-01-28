FA Cup LIVE Streaming details: Where to watch Brighton vs Liverpool Live, when and where FA Cup Live in India?

Brighton vs Liverpool Live Streaming, FA Cup Live: After being held for a draw by Chelsea at Anfield last weekend, Liverpool will aim to make a point against Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round fixutre at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Liverpool are likely to be without the services of Fabio Carvalho and Nathaniel Phillips due to minor fitness issues but manager Jurgen Klopp assured that no players are out of his plan yet.

"We didn't make these decisions yet. We have now a long training week - and after the game again - and that's something what we always use and everybody can show up," said Klopp ahead of the match.

"If the boys who now started the games with the good spells look like they have to go again, then they will start again.

This adds to the ever-growing injury list of Liverpool, which notably includes Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Arthur Melo and Virgil van Dijk.

Klopp, however, confirmed that Darwin Nunez is available for selection for the match.

Brighton vs Liverpool Live Stream: Adam Lallana unavailable due to injury for Brighton

Brighton will be without their star player and former Liverpool forward Adam Lallana, who sustained a muscle injury during 2-2 draw against Leicester City last Saturday.

Apart from him, Brighton will also be without centre-back Levi Colwill , who has a quadriceps injury. Jakub Moder will continue to recover from his cruciate ligament injury.

"Both Adam Lallana and Levi Colwill will miss the game," head coach Roberto De Zerbi said. "Lallana is one of the most important players in the squad, he will be out for a couple of weeks.

"We can play without Adam, or Alexis, for example, as we proved. We can do that because of the number of players, the young players are improving and are ready to play.

