FA Cup Live Streaming: Manchester United vs Reading Live Online, TV Telecast

Manchester United will be looking to add to their winning momentum when they face Championship side Read in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Manager Erik Ten Haag would like to win a trophy at the least this season and the FA Cup should feature in their plans. They will be confident of beating a tier 2 side after Manchester United defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the first leg of Carabao Cup semifinals.

Erik ten Hag's side are looking to end their trophy drought this season and will be confident of progressing to the next round of the competition this weekend.

United, however, will have to do so without Diogo Dalot, who has been ruled out of the match while Luke Shaw is uncertain as well. Jadon Sancho, on the other hand, is expected to return to the line-up.

Ten Hag may also seen an opportunity here to test his squad strength as it has an enviable squad depth. Jack Butland is expected to start between the stick but not much is expected to change in the centre-back position due to a lack of options. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are likely to start in those positions.

Fred and Scott McTominay may feature in the midfield if Ten Hag wants to rest his first-choice midfielders. Christian Eriksen may start as well as Bruno Fernandes is one booking away from suspension.

FA Cup: Manchester United vs Reading Live Streaming and Telecast Details