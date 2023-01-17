Facundo Torres reveals Arsenal contact ahead of World Cup

London, January 17: Arsenal contacted Orlando City regarding Facundo Torres ahead of the World Cup, the forward has revealed.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye in MLS since joining in January 2022, scoring nine goals and contributing eight assists in 33 appearances in his inaugural season.

A move to Europe has been touted for the Uruguay international ever since his days in his homeland with Penarol and Arsenal have been attributed with a long-term interest in his services.

The Gunners missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk to London rivals Chelsea, who swooped in to beat the Premier League leaders in the hunt for the Ukraine winger, but remain in the market for additions to bolster their squad.

Torres has opened the door for a fresh approach, expressing his desire to play in the Premier League.

"Orlando City confirmed to me that there was contact with Arsenal, but then I left for the World Cup and I didn't want to hear about a potential transfer at that point," he told 90Min.

"So, the conversation stayed there but now that I am back with the team, we will see where the conversation goes.

"I would love to play in Europe. It's a dream I've had since I was a kid. At the moment I am focused on Orlando City.

"But La Liga or Premier League would be my targets, and that's where the rumours are coming from. But yeah, I would absolutely love that."