Fantasy Premier League 2022: Three bargain goalkeepers you can select

Bengaluru, July 26: Fantasy Premier League managers are busy constructing and reshuffling their squads ahead of the new season.

With a budget of £100million in their kitty, most of the managers often intend on spending high up the pitch on headline signings.

As a result, between the sticks often become the perfect place to save some money. With so many expensive options, fantasy managers will be looking for the best budget options to fit into their side.

If so below we have put together a list of three budget goalkeepers that you can consider for your FPL teams:

1. David Raya (£4.5m) - Brentford

The Spanish keeper boasted the joint-fourth-best points-per-match average (4.0) among first-choice shot-stoppers last season (behind Alisson, Vicente Guaita, and Hugo Lloris), with a mid-season injury limiting his game-time. He kept 8 clean sheets in just 2160 minutes on the pitch last season. He is a guaranteed starting goalkeeper and should be a great budget pick for the season.

2. Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) - Brighton

No goalkeepers priced up at £4.5m or less this season, delivered more FPL points than Sanchez last season. Brighton boast a good backline and were joint-seventh for clean sheets last season. Sanchez should be another decent value option, especially considering his cut price.

3. Dean Henderson (£4.5m) - Nottingham Forest

The Manchester United loanee could be a shrewd addition this summer for the newly promoted side which consists of an outstanding backline. Forest just conceded 28 goals in Steve Cooper’s 38 Championship fixtures in charge last season. Now with some major transfers so far, they could be even better defensively, and considering the English keeper's former outstanding outing with Sheffield United in 2019/20, he could be a great pick for many managers.