Fantasy Premier League 2022: Three bargain midfielders you can select

Bengaluru, July 25: With Fantasy Premier League up and running, managers are already shuffling their teams with various drafts.

While the usual suspects like Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, or Heung Min-son from midfield will most likely attract most ownership, they will also cost a fair chunk of the £100m squad budget allocated at the start of the game. That’s where bargain differentials come in.

Finding a cheap asset that can provide a beneficial contribution as well as can also allow managers to fit in premium players elsewhere is the key to success. So here we have picked out a few lower-priced forwards who could be a bargain in the long run and can help you construct the perfect team.

1. Jacob Ramsey, Aston Villa – £5.5m

The Aston Villa midfielder was a surprise package under Steven Gerrard last season and has looked sharp in the pre-season as well. He is likely to be a starter on the side playing in the advanced playmaker role. Last season he managed six goals and one assist. This year he could be more influential than that.

2. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace – £5.5m

The 20-year-old has had a fine debut campaign in Premier League last season, scoring twice and assisting five goals. He is likely to grow furthermore this season and with Crystal Palace seeming to be bright offensive upfront under Patrick Vieira, Olise could provide more valuable points.

3. Pedro Neto, Wolves £5.5m

The Portuguese winger's last season was completely marred with injury with him able to play just 13 games. Neto was a showstopper two seasons back where he registered five goals and eight assists in 31 Premier League appearances under Nuno Espirito Santo. If he can recapture that kind of form, he’ll offer a real differential at just £5.5m.