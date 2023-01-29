Bayern Munich 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Nagelsmanns side held again as Bundesliga lead cut to one point

Munich, January 29: Bayern Munich were held to a third successive 1-1 Bundesliga draw after Randal Kolo Muani struck to earn Eintracht Frankfurt a point at Allianz Arena.

Julian Nagelsmann's side drew with RB Leipzig and Cologne in their first two games back after the mid-season break, but Leroy Sane's 34th-minute strike had them on course for victory on Saturday (January 28).

That was until Kolo Muani fired home a little over 20 minutes from time to deny the reigning champions, whose lead at the top has now been cut to just one point.

Union Berlin's win over city rivals Hertha Berlin earlier in the day leaves them hot on Bayern's heels, while Leipzig and Freiburg are two and three points back respectively.

Kevin Trapp produced a double save to deny Joshua Kimmich and then Thomas Muller, but the latter pulled the ball back for Sane three minutes later to sweep home an opener.

Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano headed wide from close range and Trapp kept out Sane's next effort as the hosts pressed for a second.

But unlike on the opening day of the season, when they were five goals up by half-time in a 6-1 win over Eintracht, Bayern lacked a finishing touch.

Advertisement

That proved costly as, from Eintracht's first on-target attempt, Kolo Muani fired across Yann Sommer after powering past Upamecano.

Bayern brought on Serge Gnabry – among the substitutes after being criticised for attending Paris Fashion Week – but Eintracht looked the more likely to find a late winner late on as Rafael Santos Borre's deflected effort flew just wide after Evan Ndicka's close-range attempt was blocked.

What does it mean? Wide open at the top

Three points from a possible nine for Bayern to begin 2023 has opened the door for the chasing pack, and at least five sides - Eintracht among them - will consider themselves title contenders given the tight nature at the top.

This is the first time since 2007, during a run in which head coach Felix Magath was replaced by Ottmar Hitzfeld, that Bayern have gone three league games without a win to start a year.

Eintracht had just one shot on target, compared to five for Bayern, but that strike from Kolo Muani was enough to extend their unbeaten league run to six matches and keep them in both top-four and - say it quietly - title contention.

Muani the man of the moment

Kolo Muani has enjoyed quite the campaign, having impressed for France in their run to the World Cup final and starred for Eintracht in his first season outside of his homeland.

He has now been directly involved in 17 goals in his first 17 Bundesliga matches. Across Europe's top five leagues, only Lionel Messi (18), Neymar (21) and Erling Haaland (28) have been involved in more this season.

Dayot's off day

Bayern have now kept just one clean sheet in their past seven Bundesliga matches, their failure to keep out the opposition seeing their lead at the summit almost completely disappear.

While he had more touches (162), completed more passes (134) and won possession (13) more times than any other player on the field, Upamecano had a disappointing day on the whole as he missed a big chance and let Kolo Muani get away from him too easily for the leveller.

What's next?

Bayern switch focus to the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday (February 1) with a trip to Mainz in the last 16, while Eintracht host Hertha in their next Bundesliga outing.