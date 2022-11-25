FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Live Streaming, Team News, Lineups, Match Prediction, Preview

Fatorda, November 25: FC Goa will be looking to extend their four-match unbeaten streak against Bengaluru FC when the two 2018-19 season finalists take on each other in the Indian Super League (ISL 2022-23) match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday (November 26).

The Gaurs will be eyeing back-to-back wins for the first time since the start of the season, while the Blues will be itching to end their four-game losing streak.

FC Goa recovered from their loss against Kerala Blasters in an ideal manner with a 3-0 victory against ATK Mohun Bagan FC last week. Noah Wail Sadaoui came off the bench and wrapped it up for the Gaurs with his fourth goal of the season.

That made Sadaoui the joint-highest goalscorer of the ISL 2022-23, tied with Chennaiyin FC’s Abdenasser El Khayati and Kerala Blaster FC’s Ivan Kaliuzhnyi.

Alvaro Vazquez has taken Sadaoui’s spot in the starting eleven after returning from an injury.

However, the striker has been unable to find the back of the net in the last two games.

Speaking ahead of the game, FCG Head Coach Carlos Peña said, “It’s going to be a very tough game. We will play against a team that is not in a good mood right now, but they have very good players who have a winning mentality. Tomorrow will be one of the toughest, if not the toughest, games we have played till now.”

Bengaluru FC are coming into this game struggling with an unprecedented vein of form. The Blues were at the wrong end of a 4-0 loss against Mumbai City FC last week.

The loss saw them equal their record of four successive defeats in the 2020-21 season of the Hero ISL.

The larger problem remains that the Blues have failed to score in four successive games for the first time in their ISL history.

A loss to the Gaurs will make this their worst start in the league. Concerns will be plenty in the final third for Simon Grayson’s men as they have scored the joint-fewest goals so far, netting just two in six games.

Grayson has been trying to find the right combination for quite some time this season now but he is yet to find a solution that Bengaluru FC desperately need.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri was dropped to the bench in the last game, and Danish Farooq was deployed down the left flank. However, even that gamble failed to pay off.

“After the game against Mumbai, the players saw a different side of me in the dressing room. Publicly, I have always backed the players, but the second-half performance did not warrant any backing from me because it was not good enough,” said Grayson.

“But I have seen a good reaction and a positive vibe around the players in training after that and also noted an edge that they have been missing so far. That is the reaction in training, but we have to see how the reaction is on the pitch against Goa,” he added.

The two sides have met 11 times in the ISL, including the final of 2018-19. Bengaluru FC lifted the trophy on that day.

In total, the Blues have recorded five wins, while the Gaurs have just won thrice in this fixture.

Telecast info

The FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 5.30 PM IST. The live streaming of the match will be on Disney + HotStar.