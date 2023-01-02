Federico Gallego: Uruguayan midfielder joins ATK Mohun Bagan

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Gallego has confirmed his signing to Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan.

The Kolkata-based club have roped in the Uruguayan midfielder on the first day of the January transfer window.

Who is Federico Gallego?

Federico Gallego is an Uruguayan midfielder who has had prior experience in the ISL with NorthEast United. He plays mostly as a central midfielder but can be used for a more creative role in the midfield. Gallego is one of the two signings for ATK Mohun Bagan in the January transfer window.

Federico Gallego Career:

Gallego has played for many Latin American clubs in his career. His most recent club was IA Sud America. He has played for the likes of CA Boston River, Liverpool (Uruguayan club), Comunicaciones and Argentinos Juniors. The player also played for NorthEast in the ISL and has scored 9 goals for the Highlanders.

ATK announced Gellego's signing on December 31.

The player also took to social media and confirmed his move to the Kolkata giants.

"A new dream that begins. I am delighted and happy to start this new journey with you Mariners. Looking forward to meet you Mariners, fight and achieve the group goals 👊🏻Joy Mohun Bagan," he wrote on Twitter.

Gallego's inclusion will definitely bolster the midfield for ATK as they look to finish at the peak of the ISL table. The Mariners are currently 3rd in the league table with 23 points after 12 games, five points behind leaders Hyderabad FC.

Mohun Bagan already have two overseas midfielders in their squad. Finland international Joni Kauko and Frenchman Hugo Boumous are a part of the squad. The duo has scored 6 goals in the league so far, with the Boumous scoring four goals out of them.

Gallego is expected to play ATK's next ISL match which takes place on January 14 against Mumbai City FC. The Uruguayan will be landing in India in the next couple of days.