FIFA Club World Cup 2023 schedule, results, telecast and live stream info; all you need to know

FIFA Club World Cup 2023 begins on Wednesday in Moroccow with UEFA Champions League winner Real Madrid seen as the big favourite for their fifth title. Real Madrid are the most successful team in the tournament since its inception. However, there are furhter six teams, who will also vie for FIFA Club World Cup 2023

This is going to be one of the last FIFA World Cups when it's going to be played under its current format of seven teams. The governing body's president Gianni Infantino earlier announced during the World Cup last year that FIFA Club World Cup will change to an elaborate format of 32 teams in 2025.

It was all set to become a 24-team event in 2021 but COVID-19 pandemic put the plans on the back burner.

FIFA Club World Cup 2023 format

FIFA Club World Cup began in 2000 as FIFA Club World Championship in Brazil. It ran parallel to the Intercontinental Cup, a club competition between Europe and South American champions before both tournaments merged. It was rechristened as FIFA Club World Cup in 2006.

FIFA Club World Cup runs a seven-team format with reigning champions of that year's AFC Champions League (Asia), CAF Champions League (Africa), CONCACAF Champions League (North, Central America and Caribbean), CONMEBOL Libertadores (South America), OFC Champions League (Oceania) and UEFA Champions League (Europe), and the host nation's national champions, compete in a knock-out tournament.

Continuing with the seven-team format, the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 will see Real Madrid, Seattle Sounders (North & Central America champions), Flamengo (Copa Libertadores champions), Al Hilal (Asian Club champions), Auckland City (Oceania champions), Wydad Casablanca (host nation league champions), Al Ahly (African Champions League runners-up as champions Wydad qualified as host nation).

FIFA Club World Cup 2023 schedule, date, time and venue

FIFA Club World Cup will see seven knockout-matches being played with the usual 30-minute extra-time and penalties as tie breakers. However, in case of the third-place matches, match will directly go into penalties if scores are tied after 90 minutes.

The matches are divided into Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium and Tangier's Ibn Batouta Stadium.

Date Fixture

Round 1

Feb 2 (Thursday) Al Ahly vs Auckland City (12:30 AM IST) in Tangier

Round 2

Feb 4 (Saturday) Wydad Caablanca vs Al Hilal (8 PM) in Rabat

Feb 4 (Saturday) Seattle Sounders vs Round 1 winner (11PM) in Tangier

Semi-finals

Feb 8 (Wednesday) Flamengo vs Round 2 Winner Match 1 (12:30 AM) in Tangier

Feb 9 (Thursday) Real Madrid vs Winner of Round 2 Match 2 (12:30 AM) in Tangier

Feb 11 (Saturday) Third-place match (9 PM) in Rabat

Feb 12 (Sunday) Final (12:30 AM) in Rabat

When and where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Live in India?

The FIFA Club World Cup will be live streamed on FIFA+ in across 50 regions around the globe. It is yet to be ascertained where Indian fans can watch the Live TV telecast of the match as Indian TV broadcasters are yet to be announced.