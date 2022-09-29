FIFA honours Sunil Chhetri, releases series on career

Honoured and humbled

'I am extremely humbled to have a docu-film capturing my life's story through the lens of the people who've made me who I'm,' said Chhetri.

'I would like to thank FIFA and RISE Worldwide for bringing alive my life using such a creative and engaging narrative. I hope that this documentary-film serves as an inspiration for the new generation of Indian footballers to serve the ultimate dream of making India a global football powerhouse,' added Chhetri.

Football great

James Rego, Head of Broadcast & Production, RISE Worldwide shared Chhetri's views, 'I thank FIFA+ for entrusting us with Captain Fantastic, a docu-series on Sunil Chhetri, who has been a phenomena and great in Indian football.

'Capturing varied aspects of his exemplary life, it takes the viewer through a gamut of emotions, the highs and lows, the excitement of a goal scored and the despair of one missed. A tight script and state-of-the-art equipment used to produce this series goes into making Captain Fantastic one gripping tale. We hope it resonates with football fans across geographies,' he added.

Captain Fantastic

Captain Fantastic follows close on the heels of the first collaboration between RISE and FIFA+, Maitanam, a sports documentary comprising six inspirational and vivid stories from the Indian state of Kerala where football is a way of life.

Captain Fantastic, the three-part 3-part docu series exclusive produced by RISE Worldwide is now live on FIFA's digital streaming platform.

Definitive story

'You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men's international. Sunil Chhetri, Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now,' Fifa tweeted from its World Cup handle.The 38-year-old currently is third on the list of active footballers with the most international goals with 84 strikes to his name, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (117) and Lionel Messi (90).

The country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Chhetri after FIFA released the series saying this will boost the sport's popularity in India. 'Well done Sunil Chhetri! This will certainly boost football's popularity in India,' Modi tweeted.