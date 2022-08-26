FIFA revokes ban on All India Football Federation, confirms Indias right to host Womens U-17 World Cup

New Delhi, Aug 26: In a massive relief to Indian football, FIFA on Friday (August 26) decided to lift the suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect and confirmed the country's right to host the upcoming Women's U-17 World Cup in October.

The FIFA in its official statement claimed, "Bureau of the Council decided on 25 August to lift the suspension of the AIFF with immediate effect. As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 can be held in India as planned."

"The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF's daily affairs. FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner," the statement added further.

The game's global governing body had on August 15 imposed a ban on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to "third party interference" and said that the women's age-group showpiece "cannot currently be held in India as planned".

FIFA said that it wants an independent electoral committee to be elected by the AIFF general assembly to run the elections of a new executive committee".

It had also said that the AIFF must hold its elections based on the pre-existing membership of the AIFF" (i.e state associations only without individual members).

In the wake of FIFA's suspension, the Supreme Court approved the holding of AIFF elections on August 28, and the process of filing nomination papers was completed on Saturday.

Seven candidates, including the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia, have filed nomination papers for the president's post, though the returning officer on Sunday rejected two of them after the proposer and seconder said they have not signed any nomination paper of any candidate.

One of the government pleas, of not allowing eminent players as individual members in the electoral college, if accepted by the SC may put Bhutia's candidature under a cloud as he has been proposed and seconded by an eminent player each.

More to follow...