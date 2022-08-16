FIFA suspends All India Football Federation; U-17 Womens World Cup in doubt

Bengaluru, August 16: Football's global governing body -- FIFA -- has suspended All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue influence from third parties, the sport's governing body said.

The suspension of the AIFF threatens the country's hosting of the Under-17 FIFA Women's World Cup scheduled to be held from October 11 to 30.

FIFA said the suspension was effective immediately and that the transgression constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.

The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF executive committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs," FIFA said.

The Under-17 Women's World Cup cannot currently be held in India as planned, FIFA said.

FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.

It is worth recalling that the Apex Court of the country -- Supreme Court -- had on August 3 directed the executive committee of the AIFF to expeditiously hold elections as per the schedule proposed by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), which is currently running the affairs of the national federation.

