FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 Draw: Date, Time in India, Teams, Pots, Live Streaming Info

New Delhi, June 23: The official draw of the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 will be held on Friday (June 24). Being the hosts, India are an automatic selection and are placed in Group A. Fifteen other teams will be placed across four groups during the official draw.

The matches will be held at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, Goa's Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Meanwhile, India suffered a 0-7 loss against Italy in their first match of the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament on Wednesday (June 22). The Young Tigresses will hope to turn things around when they face Chile in Aquileia (Italy) in their second match of the tournament on Friday (June 24) at 10 PM IST.

Now, let's take a look at some important details about the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 Draw:

When and where is the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 Draw taking place?

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 draw will take place at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland on Friday (June 24).

What time will the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 Draw start?

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 Draw is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM (IST).

Where and how to watch the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 Draw?

Sports18 1 SD & HD will telecast the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 Draw in India, while Voot Select will live stream the event.

Which are the teams in the draw apart from India?

From UEFA (Europe): Spain, France, and Germany.

From CONMEBOL (South America): Brazil, Chile, and Colombia.

From CONCACAF (North America): Canada, Mexico, and USA.

From CAF (Africa): Morocco, Nigeria, and Tanzania.

OFC (Oceania): New Zealand.

Which team goes in which pot?

Pot 1: India, Japan, Spain, and Germany.

Pot 2: Mexico, Canada, Brazil, and New Zealand.

Pot 3: Nigeria, France, USA, and China.

Pot 4: Tanzania, Chile, Colombia, and Morocco.

What are the dates for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 fixtures?

The tournament kicks off on October 11 in Bhubaneswar and Goa.

Indian eves will play all their round-robin games at the Kalinga Stadium, including their opening fixture on Day 1 of the event.

The quarter-finals of the tournament will be held in Navi Mumbai and Goa on October 21 and 21. The semi-finals will be held in Goa on October 26.

Four days later, the DY Patil Stadium will host the third-place match and the all-important showpiece final, both on October 30.