New Delhi, June 24: The official FIFA U17 Women's World Cup India 2022 draw was held at the FIFA Headquarters in Zurich on Friday (June 24) in which hosts India have been clubbed with the USA, Morocco, and Brazil in Group A.

India begin their campaign on the opening day against the USA on October 11, followed by matches against Morocco and Brazil on October 14, and October 17, 2022 respectively.

All of India's matches in the group stage kick-off at IST 8 pm at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The tournament will be held from October 11-30, 2022. India were scheduled to host the 2020 edition of the World Cup but the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Host Mollie Kmita presented the official draw and was joined by former US women's national team player and FIFA women's World Cup winner, Heather O'Reilly, former coach of the New Zealand national team, Ricki Herbert, as well as Jaime Yarza, FIFA's director of tournaments, and Sarai Bareman, FIFA chief women's football officer.

This is the second time India is hosting a FIFA tournament after the U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017.

What are the dates for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 fixtures?

The tournament kicks off on October 11 in Bhubaneswar and Goa. The quarter-finals of the tournament will be held in Navi Mumbai and Goa on October 21 and 21. The semi-finals will be held in Goa on October 26. The DY Patil Stadium will host the third-place match and final on October 30.

Best performers in FIFA U17 Women's WC:

North Korea are the most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won the trophy in 2008 and 2016, while Japan, South Korea, and France have each won the title once.

Teams in the draw

From UEFA (Europe): Spain, France, and Germany.

From CONMEBOL (South America): Brazil, Chile, and Colombia.

From CONCACAF (North America): Canada, Mexico, and USA.

From CAF (Africa): Morocco, Nigeria, and Tanzania.

OFC (Oceania): New Zealand.

Groups:

Group A: India, USA, Morocco, and Brazil.

Group B: Germany, Nigeria, Chile, and New Zealand.

Group C: Spain, Colombia, China, and Mexico.

Group D: Japan, Tanzania, Canada, and France.

India Fixtures in Group Stage:

October 11: vs USA (8 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar).

October 14: vs Morocco (8 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar).

October 17: vs Brazil (8 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar).

TV Channels & Live Streaming:

Sports18 1 SD & HD will telecast the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 Draw in India, while Voot Select will live stream the event.