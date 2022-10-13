FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup: We need to fight it out against Morocco, says India coach Thomas Dennerby

Bhubaneswar, October 13: India coach Thomas Dennerby has said the team need to fight it out when they take on Morocco in FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup Group A clash on Friday (October 14) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India lost their campaign opener 0-8 to United States, and leaving the disappointment of the defeat behind, Dennerby's side are now aiming to register their first points in the show-piece event.

"We have a good chance against Morocco tomorrow. If we can show the right attitude, we can score and get some points," Dennerby was quoted as saying in a release on Thursday (October 13). "We need to fight it out--we have no other option left," he said.

"We have a team that can definitely handle the speed but football is not all about running or the number of sprints the girls take. It is also about taking the right decisions at the right moment. That was the biggest problem we faced against the USA in our early game - the girls need to put their hundred per cent on the pitch," Dennerby further added.

Morocco lost 1-0 against Brazil in the opening match of Group A and neither India nor Morocco are yet to register a point. India, however, occupy the bottom of the table due to their inferior goal difference of -8.

A win for India on Friday (October 14) would help them stay in contention for qualifying for the next round, but Dennerby said facing Morocco also will be challenge.

"Morocco are a strong team, who defends well. They are technically good with their passing game, the accuracy is also impressive. We have watched them play against Brazil and scoring against them will be a challenge.

"But for us, it is either a win or out of the tournament. The girls need to play free football and they should avail every chance that comes their way. If they are afraid to hold on to the ball, then they may lose the game immediately," said the Swedish coach.

However, the coach feels that the match against Morocco is a perfect opportunity for India to showcase the fans a better brand of football.

"The fans felt we weren't good in our last game. But this time, we have got a chance to handle the game in a better manner and show them that India certainly can play a better brand of football."

The match against Morocco will kick off at 8 PM IST on Friday (October 14) and will be live on Sports18 and VOOTSelect.

Source: AIFF Release